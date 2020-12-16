discussion
Hoye Lam | 林浩意
MakerSoftware Engineer
Growrilla lets you count anything and everything. Most people do not track how many times they’ve done something. Even then, they use notes or other mobile apps that are not built for it. Growrilla solves this problem. Growrilla is built on the idea of counting things you’ve done. Going to the gym between two and four times each week? With Growrilla, you will know how many times you’ve gone in the past weeks, months, and even years. Quickly get statistics, charts, and facts as well in about your counts of an event. Answer questions like: ‘How many times have I flown in my lifetime?’, ‘How many times did I buy something online?’, ‘How many times did I ran a marathon?’, or ANYTHING else based on what you are counting. Start counting today and know how many times you’ve done anything amazing from now on. 🚀🔥
Let's grow with Growrilla! I was using Habitify before - but this is very tempting to start using and step-up my personal development.