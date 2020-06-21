Discussion
Hello Product Hunters! First a big thanks to Kevin William David for hunting us! Growmatik is the intersection of automation, marketing and personalization. We believe a good marketing solution personalizes your message based on user types and behavior across all of the touchpoints (website content, popups, emails). Current marketing tools focus on one or two of these channels such as personalizing emails or website content. But an efficient marketing campaign should run personalization across different channels and in harmony with one another. This lack of a comprehensive tool is seen more in the WordPress/WooCommerce space where marketing automation solutions are fragmented and disunified. And the majority of them are not natively built for that platform. Growmatik reveals the customer journey throughout your website and automatically personalizes it for each user across all touchpoints: web pages, emails and popups. 🤖 Automate all marketing activities in one dashboard Automate any marketing activity in two simple steps: If X Then Y. Compose without code, execute without pain and schedule without delays. 🔮 Discover customer journey Understand your funnels at a glance. See which marketing activities drive the most sales, who your most loyal customers are and what drives growth. ✂️ Segment your audience based on behavior and interests Segment people based on more than 50 attributes and behavioral patterns across their journey in your website (personal, referral, in-site activity, email activity, shopping activity, ...) 👨👩👧👦 Personalize your WordPress website as unique as your visitors Personalize your WordPress website for every unique segment. Show everyone their own version of your site based on their stage, behavior and preferences. 💌 Send the right email to the right audience at the right time Send beautiful and personalized emails to every segment. Use the powerful email builder or one of many carefully-crafted readymade templates. 🖼 Display highly-targeted and more personal forms and popup Use behavioral targeting to increase engagement and achieve greater conversion with your popups. Build with a powerful popup builder or use one of dozens of preset templates. 📈 Get humanized attribution and analytics reports Measure the performance of your marketing automations and get actionable insights to make future marketing decisions. 💰 Unify your entire marketing arsenal within one single platform Save time and money by using a single marketing tool instead of dozens. Free yourself from legwork and focus on growth and profitability. Growmatik is totally free during the beta stage. Use it to delight your customers with personalized experiences, build solid relationships and drive conversions. 😊😎 Thank you all for the support, and please do share your feedback in the comments.
I just checked the WordPress plugin and it looks awesome. Best of luck, guys 🚀
@afshana_diya Thanks a lot Afsana ;) Please use the plugin and let me know how it helps you in action.
