Tom BlueMakerPro@tomblue · Growjo Founder
Hi Hunters, Thanks for hunting us @nikkielizdemere. I’ve been tracking high growth companies for over 15 years and am consistently interested in who the fastest companies are at any given time. Recently I thought… “Why isn’t there a free comprehensive dataset that shows the fastest growing companies in the past year?” You may think of the Inc 5000, Mattermark, and a handful of other fast company lists, but the Inc 5000 is limited to only those that apply and Mattermark is a paid service. I wanted something free that I could check on a regular basis. We plan to update this at least once every 2 months so you can consistently get free updates. As we started to compile this data I realized, I wanted to know more than just who grew the fastest in the past year, I wanted to predict who is most likely to grow next year. So we took all these different datasets and mashed them together to come up with an algorithm that we believe will predict hypergrowth. Most of the data is coming from Lead411 which tracks news events and sales triggers. We would love any feedback and your suggestions on how we can more accurately predict. In the meantime enjoy some free data! ✓ Export the full list of 10,000 companies if you join. ✓ Browse data like estimated revenue, accelerator, investors, # of job openings, etc. ✓ Our API is free for now. We will probably monetize this in some way later, but for now it is free. ✓ Check to see if your startup is listed. If not, add yourself so we track you. Product Roadmap? -Better filtering and segmentation, deeper reports, more data in general, etc. The goal is to provide a lot of free insights and later offer some premium data. And, most importantly, Congrats to the Winners! All of the companies listed are true rocket ships! @toby_sun @brian_armstrong @dcancel @eyallifs @chrisrbritt @addisonstweets @tewy @bprafulkumar
