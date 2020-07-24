  1. Home
Grow42

5 startup links everyday

Grow42 sends your the 5 best startups links everyday.
Founder stories, Twitter threads, tips, experiences. We collect the best from IndieHackers, Reddit, blogs.
"How we launch SaaS $16K MRR in 48 hours", "Tips about SEO", 'How to reach Product hunt #1", more
Discussion
Sarmat Khachirov
Hi, Max!✋🏻 I find this product really useful! Because with the endless abundance of information, truly useful content is often overlooked. I hope your service will help us deliver interesting content right to the address.😁 Already subscribed!
Max Rand
Maker
@sarmatdev Thank you friend! Keep growing, I think about adding more resources not just startups
Max Rand
Maker
🖖 Hello, makers! I'm Max Rand, creator of Grow42 here. ❤️ I love to read stories of founders, how they built their startup, what mistakes and tips they had. 💙 I love to read Twitter of makers like @levelsio, Sahil founder of GumRoad, and other makers when they describe a lot of useful information in just a couple of tweets. 💛 I love to read Reddit startup stories and personal blogs. I love to get a new experience. 🤔 But I need a lot of time to check IndieHackers, Reddit, Twitter and personal blogs. I need to find the best posts, I need to find more blogs, and it really takes my time. 💡 So, I've built this service! Grow42 just gives you the best of the best. Just 5 startup links everyday. The idea is pretty simple. They say that you can live thousand years and thousand lives just by reading other people. Thank you!
Hilda Figueroa
how can i get ? Thank you
Max Rand
Maker
@hilda_figueroa Hi! Just open the website from time to time to see updates. We send 5 links everyday. Also you can follow us on Twitter(we also post some links there) and for our weekly newsletter(scroll down the website to see a form of subscribing)
Sgw32 NULLchar
Really interested in a product! Please tell me, how the news are aggregated into a platform? Are you using some sort of web-scrapping, or RSS feeds or something else? How the top news are selected?
Max Rand
Maker
@sgw32_nullchar Hello, Sgw32, thanks for the question. We collect data from such startup websites like IndieHackers, Subreddits of startups, Twitter makers, personal startup blogs that we have in our collection. We track everyday for the most upvoted posts on these platforms, read this, and choose the best of the best for Grow42
Max Rand
Maker
If you have any questions or suggestions feel free to ask!
