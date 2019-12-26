Deals
Grow Slowly
Grow Slowly
A Simple list of companies that grew slowly
Web App
The Grow Slow app consists of a list of 20 companies that grew slowly without receiving significant VC capital early on. This app was inspired by the following tweet from Balaji S. Srinivasan.
menajem benchimol
I got inspired by the following Tweet from Coinbase ex CTO, Balaji Srinivasan
@balajis
https://twitter.com/balajis/stat...
