Grover Go

Pay as you go scooter subscription available in Germany 🇩🇪

With GroverGo, customers can rent the Xiaomi e-Scooter Mijia M365 for €49.90 per month and have access to a rental scooter of their own for a fraction of the cost of buying.

Reviews

Brandon Oxendine
Jason Efstathiou
Orhan İpek
Helpful
  • Brandon Oxendine
    Brandon OxendineLeading design at getGrover.com
    Pros: 

    You get a scooter without paying a full price for it! Price is pretty fair — about the same price as 20 rides with another scooter startup.

    Cons: 

    It's a liiiitle bit expensive if you're more of a casual rider.

    Scoot scoot!

    Brandon Oxendine has used this product for one month.
Discussion

Hunter
Taylor Majewski
Taylor Majewski
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I wonder how this will fare against the pay and ride systems used by Lime and others as they eventually make their inevitable charge towards world domination? 🛴
