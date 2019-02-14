With GroverGo, customers can rent the Xiaomi e-Scooter Mijia M365 for €49.90 per month and have access to a rental scooter of their own for a fraction of the cost of buying.
- Pros:
You get a scooter without paying a full price for it! Price is pretty fair — about the same price as 20 rides with another scooter startup.Cons:
It's a liiiitle bit expensive if you're more of a casual rider.
Scoot scoot!Brandon Oxendine has used this product for one month.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I wonder how this will fare against the pay and ride systems used by Lime and others as they eventually make their inevitable charge towards world domination? 🛴
