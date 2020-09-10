discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Neil Blaney
MakerCo-founder & CTO, GroupSpot
Hey now. Co-founder of GroupSpot here. I’d love to hear what you think. We set out to create a platform that solves your group communication needs, regardless of the nature of your group. Which means we've built an awful lot of functionality and flexibility in there. The slides above do a solid job of conveying that, our website does so more comprehensively, but really, you kind of have to dig in and see for yourself. Philosophically, we’re not interested in being yet another broadcast platform. While we do allow you to create a searchable, public group if you want, our primary focus is narrowcasting for groups that exist in the real world. And because of that, you can’t follow, or even find, an individual outside the scope of a group. We’ve always believed that to be the root cause of the toxicity in today’s social media. Privacy is a foundational ethos for us, and we consider spyware to be a blight on society. We’ll never track you, mine your data, or sell ads. But that of course means we need to generate revenue by some other means. So we’ll be implementing a freemium model in 2021. The details aren’t set in stone, but it’ll be a nominal fee (i.e., $1 per month) for crossing some threshold like > 3 groups, accessing some yet-to-be-built premium feature, or allowing for group sponsors. Consumers are getting wise to the fact that nothing is “free”. Hopefully, you’re a fan of what we’re trying to do, but even if not, please don’t hesitate to hit us with feedback. We’re always looking to improve.
My immediate family, extended family and sports teams LOVE GroupSpot! The platform makes it super easy to stay connected, post pictures, schedules, announcements, rosters, etc. Parents can upload team pictures, action shots, view rosters, etc. It really is a platform that is safe, secure, easy to use and reliable. We are very thankful for GroupSpot!
I have a small group of young girls Girl Scouts and we use GroupSpot to share information no one else can see privately it’s been wonderful
