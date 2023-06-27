Products
This is the latest launch from DICE
See DICE’s 2 previous launches →
Groups
Groups
A new way to plan a night out with friends
Groups takes the hassle out of planning a night out with friends. It’s a one-stop shop for fans to share events with friends, see who’s interested in attending, and buy tickets together.
Launched in
Android
Music
Tech
+1 by
DICE
About this launch
DICE
More of the shows you love
Groups by
DICE
was hunted by
Joomi Park
in
Android
,
Music
,
Tech
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
DICE
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on August 25th, 2014.
