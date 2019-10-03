Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → GroupMap

GroupMap

Facilitate team brainstorming, meeting and decision making,

We wanted to reduce wasted meeting times, create structure for brainstorming, idea sharing and create a more inclusive action focussed meeting free from bias.
GroupMap lets you choose and customise meeting templates to capture, group and prioritise for action.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jeremy Lu
Jeremy Lu
Maker
Initially this came out of having to create engagement in university classrooms and to get students to share their ideas, engage their thinking and show them the outputs. Seeing how successful that could be in the classroom, it was then expanded to support Government workshops, organisational meetings, Agile retrospectives, design thinking workshops, online distributed team meetings and other group collaboration activiites. We hope you love it!
UpvoteShare
Gabe Dickens
Gabe Dickens
Great idea! In my entrepreneurship classes at my university we praise the lean startup/business model canvas! I’ll have to show my professor this, as sometimes we work with teams on ideas. You should introduce this concept to StartupWeekends
UpvoteShare