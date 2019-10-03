Discussion
Jeremy Lu
Maker
Initially this came out of having to create engagement in university classrooms and to get students to share their ideas, engage their thinking and show them the outputs. Seeing how successful that could be in the classroom, it was then expanded to support Government workshops, organisational meetings, Agile retrospectives, design thinking workshops, online distributed team meetings and other group collaboration activiites. We hope you love it!
Great idea! In my entrepreneurship classes at my university we praise the lean startup/business model canvas! I’ll have to show my professor this, as sometimes we work with teams on ideas. You should introduce this concept to StartupWeekends
