Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rob Martin
Maker
Hello Product Hunters 👋, and a big thanks to @chrismessina for helping us out! Enter the coupon “PRODUCTHUNT” at the checkout for 30% off for 1 year. (Valid today - July 8th) 🥳 We’re a small independent bootstrapped team based in Ireland. We built the first version of Groupmail over 20 years ago. The product has come a long way since then, but the core purpose is still the same: Help people to send newsletters to grow their business, at an affordable price. Groupmail was originally a Windows only app, and we’ve rebuilt this Groupmail from the ground up for Mac, Windows and Linux users. You can unlimited emails with any third-party email service provider, or send through our servers if you need. Here’s a highlight of some of Groupmail’s best features so far: - Drag-n-drop editor - Real-time analytics - Per-Recipient Email Tracking - Contact Profiles + Relationship Timelines - Schedule Sending - One-click Unsubscribe - Free fully responsive templates - 500,000 free images - Powerful Image Editing - Send email through Groupmail servers (if preferred) We really appreciate you taking the time to check it out. The team and I would LOVE any feedback you have. We'll be watching the comments and responding to any and all questions/comments and if you're interested in checking out Groupmail - please sign up at https://groupmail.io! Thanks! 🙏
UpvoteShare