Liat Mordechay
Hi everyone! I’m Liat, the Co-Founder of 24me 👋 We are very happy to unveil GroupCal 🎉, a new revolutionary calendar which is the outcome of a unique revelation. One that emerged out of years worth of experience in the calendaring business, interacting with our users on a daily basis. We kept hearing the same feedback: existing calendars don’t deliver anymore the value users need to effectively manage their time. We realized that the underlying calendar concepts, prevailing in existing calendar apps, limit how far the calendar experience can advance. That was when we decided to completely rethink the way calendars should work. The concept we came up with, redefines what a calendar is. It brings a modern approach to time management. This allows us to introduce a whole new calendar platform that is completely different than what we were all used to. A platform that is much more collaborative, instant, and easy to use. With GroupCal, you can: ☑️ Create 1:1 or group shared calendars with whoever you want. ☑️ Sync events in real time with the members of those shared calendars. ☑️ Use your contact list to create shared calendars. No need for email addresses. ☑️ See in real time who received events you add and who confirmed. ☑️ All while still seeing your regular events side by side (events from your Gmail, Yahoo, Exchange and etc.). GroupCal is available today for both iOS and Android Devices. If you’d like to learn more, we're at www.groupcal.app We’d love to hear what you think! Thanks :)
