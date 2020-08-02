Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
GroupAndHide
GroupAndHide
Figma plug-in to group and toggle visibility of items
Design Tools
User Experience
With GroupAndHide you can create groups to add any type of nodes (Frames, groups, shapes etc.) without breaking their position in the hierarchy tree, and then toggle visibility property for all the items inside a group.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send