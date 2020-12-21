  1. Home
Group Leaving Cards

Sign group leaving cards for colleagues from whole team

Create group leaving cards for friends and colleagues which multiple people can sign. Simply pick your design, share the link and sign the card. We'll then email it on your chosen delivery date.
