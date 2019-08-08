Groundhogg
CRM & marketing automation for WordPress
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mind And Flex Academy
Literally, just started using Groundhogg and felt in love from the first sight :)
UpvoteShare
Maker
I used to be a certified partner for many of the popular CRMs and marketing automation tools out there. But after working in a digital marketing agency for 5 years implementing those tools I always found that they were too convoluted, expensive or just downright un-intuitive for most business owners. I felt that after working with those tools for so long and developing contributing software to them I might be able to design something more intuitive and easier to implement for the DIY business owner. We put a team together and built Groundhogg, WordPress's first true marketing automation and CRM tool that is totally 100% free. Groundhogg is the perfect alternative to Infusionsoft, HubSpot, Actionetics, ActiveCampaign, ConvertKit, MailChimp and many other expensive third-party apps. Groundhogg is perfect for you business if you need to... - Capture Leads - Send Personalized Emails and text messages - Collect unlimited customer data - Profile subscribers - Automate the customer journey - Improve E-commerce sales - Increase membership retention - And so much more… With Groundhogg you can turn your static blog, e-commerce store or membership site into a personalized customer journey that will help you create more raving fans and maximize profits. Groundhogg is the only Marketing Automation tool for WordPress that can handle CRM, Email Marketing, SMS Marketing and more without the need for third-party software. This means you can design your ideal customer journey without ever leaving your WordPress site!
Great Tool and a good alternative to every autoresponder and crm out there. Powerful and easy to work with. Great community as well.
Great alternative for WordPress users to the saas CRM and email platforms. While the core WorPress plugin is free there are many premium addons to connect to other tools. Awesome support and user community that is very helpful.
Groundhogg is a remarkable and revolutionary email automation tool for Wordpress. It's super simple to set, manage and run and because it is part of the Wordpress eco-system. You can immediately ditch all your expensive monthly costs. Say goodbye to Infusionsoft, Aweber, MailerLite, Get response, Lead Pages, HubSpot and many others.