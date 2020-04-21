  1. Home
  2.  → Grounded

Grounded

A new DC-based plant subscription to help you relax 🇺🇸

Grounded was created to help you disconnect and decompress through the appreciation of plants in the spaces we occupy.
Our selection of plants have a plethora of benefits designed to elicit a sense of tranquility and mindfulness.
New Plant Subscription Service Wants To Give D.C.'s Aspiring Green Thumbs 'A Cheap Kind Of Therapy' | DCistGrounded will offer monthly packages of plants and containers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet