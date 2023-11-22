Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ground Control
Ground Control

Ground Control

Master your caffeine intake

Free
Embed
Ground Control helps you to be in control of your caffeine intake. Gain insight into your daily caffeine habits, understand how they affect your body, and improve of your overall well-being.
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Coffee
 by
Ground Control - Coffee Tracker
About this launch
Ground Control - Coffee Tracker
Ground Control - Coffee TrackerMaster Your Caffeine Intake
1review
64
followers
Ground Control by
Ground Control - Coffee Tracker
was hunted by
David Pfluegl
in iOS, Health & Fitness, Coffee. Made by
David Pfluegl
,
Peter Buchroithner
,
Manfred Strasser
and
Stephanie Kambourakis
. Featured on November 23rd, 2023.
Ground Control - Coffee Tracker
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Ground Control - Coffee Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Vote chart
Comments
27
Vote chart
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#125