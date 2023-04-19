Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Groovy Stickers

Groovy Stickers

Interactive and animated stickers for your Framer websites

Payment Required
Embed
Elevate your Framer site experience with Groovy Stickers—interactive and animated stickers using optimized P5.js code. Property controls allow for easy customization of the designs. Groove up your Framer website today! 🥳 🪩 💃🚀
Launched in
Graphics & Design
Design resources
Design templates
 by
Groovy Stickers
About this launch
Groovy Stickers by
was hunted by
Rahul Chakraborty
in Graphics & Design, Design resources, Design templates. Made by
Rahul Chakraborty
and
Rohan Chakraborty
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Groovy Stickers's first launch.
