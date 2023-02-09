Products
Groovy Careers
Find jobs in culturally-disruptive industries
1 free job posting
•
Free
Stats
A job board showcasing jobs at emerging companies in socially-innovative and culturally-disruptive industries. Some of these industries include cannabis, psychedelics, femtech, sextech, and crypto.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Cannabis
,
FemTech
by
Groovy Careers
About this launch
Groovy Careers
Find jobs in culturally-disruptive industries
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Groovy Careers by
Groovy Careers
was hunted by
Dan Gizzi
in
Hiring
,
Cannabis
,
FemTech
. Made by
Dan Gizzi
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Groovy Careers
is not rated yet. This is Groovy Careers's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#225
