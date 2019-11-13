Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Groouply

Groouply

Track keywords on Facebook groups

get it
Groouply is a Facebook group keyword notification tool. It tracks any keyword on any Fb group.
You can think of it as Google Alerts for Facebook groups.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mike Rubini
Mike Rubini
Maker
Hello! My name is Mike - I'm a bootstrapper from Italy and today I'm launching Groouply. 🚀 I run a portfolio of SaaS (https://rubini.solutions) but as I'm not funded, my marketing budget is tight! So, I decided to rely on Facebook groups to get some traffic. The problem was that whenever I would post something on Facebook groups, it would feel spammy. On the other hand, I knew a lot of relevant conversations happen inside Facebook groups all the time, and I wanted to get involved in those. I was tired of checking Fb groups manually. That's why I created Groouply. Groouply lets you track any keyword inside any Facebook group so that you can engage in relevant conversations. Here are some features of the platform: ➡️Tracks open and closed groups ➡️Checks groups hourly ➡️ Sends reports and instant notifications I'm excited for you to try Groouply and track your first group!
UpvoteShare