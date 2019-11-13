Discussion
Hello! My name is Mike - I'm a bootstrapper from Italy and today I'm launching Groouply. 🚀 I run a portfolio of SaaS (https://rubini.solutions) but as I'm not funded, my marketing budget is tight! So, I decided to rely on Facebook groups to get some traffic. The problem was that whenever I would post something on Facebook groups, it would feel spammy. On the other hand, I knew a lot of relevant conversations happen inside Facebook groups all the time, and I wanted to get involved in those. I was tired of checking Fb groups manually. That's why I created Groouply. Groouply lets you track any keyword inside any Facebook group so that you can engage in relevant conversations. Here are some features of the platform: ➡️Tracks open and closed groups ➡️Checks groups hourly ➡️ Sends reports and instant notifications I'm excited for you to try Groouply and track your first group!
