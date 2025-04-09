Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Grok 3 API
This is a launch from x.aihelperkit
See 1 previous launch

Grok 3 API

Grok 3: Now available on the API
xAI’s Grok 3 API is here! Tap into Elon Musk’s bold, multimodal AI with powerful reasoning, 131K token context, and fast tiers. Choose Grok 3 or Grok 3 Mini based on your needs. Build edgy, smart apps with Grok.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
APIDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Grok 3 API gallery image
Grok 3 API gallery image
Grok 3 API gallery image
Grok 3 API gallery image
Grok 3 API gallery image
About this launch
x.aihelperkit
x.aihelperkit
AI, One-Click Tweeting, Where Creativity Knows No Bounds!
5 out of 5.0
58
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Grok 3 API by
x.aihelperkit
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in API, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
x.aihelperkit
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on March 12th, 2024.