Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Grok 3 API
This is a launch from x.aihelperkit
See 1 previous launch
Grok 3 API
Grok 3: Now available on the API
Visit
Upvote 58
xAI’s Grok 3 API is here! Tap into Elon Musk’s bold, multimodal AI with powerful reasoning, 131K token context, and fast tiers. Choose Grok 3 or Grok 3 Mini based on your needs. Build edgy, smart apps with Grok.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
API
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
x.aihelperkit
AI, One-Click Tweeting, Where Creativity Knows No Bounds!
5 out of 5.0
Follow
58
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Grok 3 API by
x.aihelperkit
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
x.aihelperkit
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 12th, 2024.