Groceries
A simple and smart grocery shopping list
Groceries is a SIMPLE and SMART grocery shopping list:
• Items automatically repeat based on how often you've completed them previously
• Your shopping list is ordered based on items' earlier completion order
• Share your list and collaborate in real time
Tom@hellotom
👍🏻
Tom@hellotom
@heikkimantere It would be interesting to see a macos desktop companion to help manage lists. Why stop at groceries, this can work for so many lists.
Tom@hellotom
How does this compare to Clear? https://www.producthunt.com/post... Would like to organise list items manually. The swipe action distance is a bit too short.
Heikki MantereMaker@heikkimantere
Hi @hellotom It works best with groceries for a reason: I can't think of any other domain where you complete the same items over and over again. The main idea in this app is that items get automatically added to the todo list based on their frequency. Manual sorting is not possible at the moment, because the list sorts itself smartly. The order of items is based on their previous completion order. The main difference between this and Clear (or any else app) is those features :)
