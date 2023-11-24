Products
This is the latest launch from Teenage Engineering
See Teenage Engineering’s 11 previous launches
Grip car
Ranked #20 for today

Grip car

A toy car by Teenage Engineering

grip car is made from aluminum with smooth ball bearing rubber wheels. simply grip onto the car, and move it in any direction. or keep it on your shelf. designed by our good friend, danish designer anders hermansen.
Launched in
Funny
 by
Teenage Engineering
About this launch
Teenage Engineering
Teenage EngineeringSmall device, Big sound
198
followers
Grip car by
Teenage Engineering
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Funny. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
Teenage Engineering
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on January 22nd, 2016.
6
2
#20
#185