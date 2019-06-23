Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → GrillGun

GrillGun

The perfect torch for charcoal grilling and outdoor use

#1 Product of the DayToday
Everyone desires the great taste and health benefits of charcoal grilling, but they're are put off by how insufferably long it takes to start the grill. Don't settle for Gas Grilling... cook over charcoal and use the GrillGun to light it!
GrillGun: 400,000+ BTU Grill Torch for Your Charcoal Grill, CampfireMeet the GrillGun: a versatile grill torch that lets you light up your charcoal BBQ in 60 seconds. It is also great for campers. The GrillGun is a 400,000+ BTU torch. It has a built-in spark igniter and runs on small portable propane bottles. It can also be attached to larger tanks.Currently Trending30+ Must See ...
Reviews
Discussion
Bob Healey
Bob Healey
Maker
Hey PH Community! The GrillGun has multiple uses beyond just lighting charcoal grills and smokers, works great for anything you need high heat and fire: lighting chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, campfires, bonfires, etc. With GrillGun you can light your charcoal grill in 60 seconds! I’ll be happy to hear your thoughts on our product and answer all your questions.
Upvote (5)Share
Luke Norrell
Luke Norrell
Gotta love fire! :-)
Upvote (3)Share
Timofey Panov
Timofey Panov
I need this on my summer garden =)
Upvote (1)Share
Bob Healey
Bob Healey
Maker
@tim_panov Thanks for the feedback. You can pre-order it with the link under the Upvote button :)
UpvoteShare