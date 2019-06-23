GrillGun: 400,000+ BTU Grill Torch for Your Charcoal Grill, Campfire Meet the GrillGun: a versatile grill torch that lets you light up your charcoal BBQ in 60 seconds. It is also great for campers. The GrillGun is a 400,000+ BTU torch. It has a built-in spark igniter and runs on small portable propane bottles. It can also be attached to larger tanks.Currently Trending30+ Must See ...