This is the latest launch from GRID
See GRID's 3 previous launches
Home
→
Product
→
GRID Smart Charts for Notion & Airtable
GRID Smart Charts for Notion & Airtable
Get AI superpowers to summarize & visualize from databases
If you've ever felt like pivot tables were daunting, we've got the solution. Today we're launching powerful datavis & AI features to make working with and communicating tabular data from Notion and Airtable data easier & more accessible!
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
GRID
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
GRID
A magical surface for numbers
37
reviews
697
followers
Follow for updates
GRID Smart Charts for Notion & Airtable by
GRID
was hunted by
Alexandra Bjargardóttir
in
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Eiríkur Fannar Torfason
,
Alex Harri Jónsson
,
Baldur Þór Emilsson
,
Vala Rún Valtýsdóttir
,
Birkir Palmason
,
Árni Freyr Snorrason
,
Kristjana Guðjónsdóttir
,
Snorri Valdimarsson
and
Tony Wang
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
GRID
is rated
5/5 ★
by 37 users. It first launched on March 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes 5
5
Comments 2
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
