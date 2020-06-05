Discussion
6 Reviews
Scott Gonzalez
Great work! Clean and neat documentation, and it looks beautiful!
@scottgo24325629 Thank you <3
@anamari04907875 Thank you Ana! I'm glad you liked it.
Good job! Looks great.
Hello folks :wave: I’m Afshin, the creator of Grid.js. Grid.js is an open-source table library written in TypeScript and published under MIT license. My goal is to develop a framework agnostic table library that: - Works everywhere. You don’t need a specific framework to use Grid.js - Lightweight and easy to use - Fully documented and tested - Developer friendly. Grid.js is written in TypeScript! - Supports all modern web browsers Please take a look at the examples (https://gridjs.io/docs/examples/...) section and let us know if you have any suggestions. Although Grid.js is currently designed to work with web-browsers, I’m actively thinking and working on adding other integrations like React Native (see https://gridjs.io/docs/philosophy) Please let me know if you have any suggestions or comments. Happy hacking! :computer:
Looks great!