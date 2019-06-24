Reviews
Kevin Cao
Hey Product Hunt community, We are excited to introduce Grid Diary 2, a diary system designed for self-growth & mindfulness. Grid Diary 2 came from an app I created seven years ago for my own needs. In the past few years, we were ecstatic to see more and more people develop the habit of keeping a diary with the help of it. Witnessing our users' growth, we decided to make Grid Diary grow with them so it can truly help the people who consider keeping a diary as a lifelong habit. Grid Diary 2 is designed to maximize the effectiveness of a diary. With the grid format and prompt library, you will always have something to write. With multiple journals, different timeline dimensions, and customizable templates, you are able to keep track of any aspect of your life. Combining all of them, you can create a dairy that best suits your individual needs - it can be a mood tracker, a self-growth journal, a goal planner...It is all defined by you. What's Next: - Custom prompts and quotes - Video and Audio attachments - Apple pencil support - Mac OS version - and more... Tell us what's your idea. Help us explore how far diaries can lead us! Thanks again and please let us know your thoughts.
