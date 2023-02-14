Products
This is the latest launch from GRID
See GRID’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
GRID 2.0
Ranked #8 for today
GRID 2.0
Next-gen spreadsheet with presentation layer & AI assistant
Visit
Upvote 72
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
GRID is the magical surface where numbers and narrative meet. Discover the best all-in-one solution for visualizing and presenting data from spreadsheets & databases.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
GRID
Emma
About this launch
GRID
A magical surface for numbers
24
reviews
106
followers
Follow for updates
GRID 2.0 by
GRID
was hunted by
Alexandra Diljá Bjargardóttir
in
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alexandra Diljá Bjargardóttir
,
Hjalmar Gislason
,
Thorsteinn Yngvi Gudmundsson
,
Steinn E. Sigurðar
,
Þórhildur Hafsteinsdóttir
,
Rakel Björt
,
Ásþór Aron Þorgrímsson
,
Sigurdur Oli Arnason
,
Benedikt D Valdez Stefánsson
,
Pálína Mjöll Pálsdóttir
,
Árni Freyr Snorrason
,
Kristjana Guðjónsdóttir
,
Gunnlaugur Þór Briem
,
Sölvi Víðisson
,
Pidsinee Einarsdóttir
,
Laufey Rut Guðmundsdóttir
,
Eva Steingrímsdóttir
,
Íris Sif
,
Melanie Adams
,
Eiríkur Fannar Torfason
,
Marín Jónsdóttir
,
Alex Harri Jónsson
and
Kristen Martel
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
GRID
is rated
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on March 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
72
Comments
10
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#22
