Discussion
Shantanu Johri
Maker
We wanted to hire a Graphic designer and had posted our job to all the job portals we could find at that time. Though the candidates we got from those portals were presented to us in a streamlined fashion, what caught my attention was the way the applicants presented their portfolios. While some gave links to their websites along with their Behance/Fiverr link, other just plainly pasted their Google drive link. Though I was able to view the work they did, I was really left unimpressed with the way they presented me those links. What followed was a desire to put up a free service which everyone can use to host their links or their documents up. What they needed to now do was share a single link instead of multiple links. I decided to name this — GreyPlate. This was because being heavily influenced by the colour Grey and maybe due to the simple design language that the website follows.
