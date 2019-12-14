  1. Home
  2.  → Greyplate

Greyplate

Compile multiple links into a personal landing page

#4 Product of the DayToday
Greyplate provides a free service for you to house all your personal branding/social links.
What's more? You can attach your work portfolios/Resumes (PDFs) to your public profile.
Greyplate gives you full control over how you want to customise your public page
Multiple links into a single linkDuring my stint at Internshala - which is India's no.1 internship and training platform, often at times, I discovered the need of students wanting to attach their work portfolios/online portfolios/website links in their resumes while applying to an internship. The assumption was validated when I joined my next startup Digifynd which is a skill assessment and validation platform for Digital Marketers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Shantanu Johri
Shantanu Johri
Maker
We wanted to hire a Graphic designer and had posted our job to all the job portals we could find at that time. Though the candidates we got from those portals were presented to us in a streamlined fashion, what caught my attention was the way the applicants presented their portfolios. While some gave links to their websites along with their Behance/Fiverr link, other just plainly pasted their Google drive link. Though I was able to view the work they did, I was really left unimpressed with the way they presented me those links. What followed was a desire to put up a free service which everyone can use to host their links or their documents up. What they needed to now do was share a single link instead of multiple links. I decided to name this — GreyPlate. This was because being heavily influenced by the colour Grey and maybe due to the simple design language that the website follows.
UpvoteShare