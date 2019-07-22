Log InSign up
Greyhound Flowcharts

Free flowcharts constructor for Figma & Sketch

Create beautiful sitemaps and wireframes with fully customizable 200+ ready-to-use flowcharts for free. Made with symbold and components for Sketch and Figma.
Denis Shepovalov
Denis Shepovalov
Maker
🙌 Hi mates! Today we are glad to introduce you our new flowchart kit. We created it for Figma and Sketch using components and symbols. Create awesome sitemaps and prototypes for your web or mobile projects. Also, you can ask me anything about this kit, will be happy to discuss. Have fun and good luck!
