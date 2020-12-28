Deals
grepQL
grepQL
GraphQL IDE - Generates every queries from the schema
Web App
Productivity
Software Engineering
+ 2
#5 Product of the Day
Today
# Never write queries again
grepQL will fetch the schema from your GraphQL API, and generates all the queries and mutation.
# Concise diff viewer
grepQL will show a concise diff viewer of your schema when the GraphQL API has been updated.
And more 🔥
