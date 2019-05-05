Grepmed is a community-sourced, medical reference database that leverages images to allow clinicians to quickly find algorithms, checklists, algorithms, decision aids, infographics, differentials, clinical images (XRays, EKGs, #POCUS, etc) and much more.
Gerald DiazMaker@gerald_diaz
We're trying to reinvent the medical reference space by leveraging images to make it easier for clinicians to find high yield information. Traditional medical reference tools present walls of text which can be overwhelming to burnt out clinicians during the middle of a busy shift. A picture is worth a thousand words and we want to make it easy for clinicians to find information to help them make better decisions at the bedside. You can quickly search for and bookmark high yield checklists, algorithms, decision aids, infographics, differentials, clinical images (POCUS, EKGs, photos, XRays, physical exam clips) and much much more. Sign up for a free account and consider uploading useful images to contribute to the community knowledge database. We would love to hear feedback on how to make this a better tool for clinicians and we would happily answer any questions. If you have any friends in the healthcare industry would really appreciate you sharing us with them. Thank you!
