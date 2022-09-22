Products
Greenspace Golf
Greenspace Golf
Virtual Golf Clubhouse
Greenspace is a “Virtual Clubhouse for Golfers”. We have created a community-driven mobile app which allows golfers to post their experiences. Posts include: Writing a caption, Sharing a photo, Tagging a course, Tagging golfers, Adding a score
Launched in
Social Media
,
Sports
,
Golf
by
Greenspace Golf
About this launch
Greenspace Golf
Virtual Golf Clubhouse
Greenspace Golf by
Greenspace Golf
was hunted by
Charles Dryer
in
Social Media
,
Sports
,
Golf
. Made by
Charles Dryer
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Greenspace Golf
is not rated yet. This is Greenspace Golf 's first launch.
