Hey everyone, Never had the impression that agencies rip you off? Freelancers are cheaper, sure, but design quality and the whole process - quite a gamble. Might be worth it price-wise, yet the whole process is a doubtful pleasure? What if we could offer smth in between? Access to in-house designers that are able to do everything seamlessly, at a fraction of the cost? With such an idea in mind, our team of designers has started GreenPixel. The goal of GreenPixel is to offer clients all the benefits of in-house level designers at a reasonable price. The way we see it done is through a monthly subscription model, where you get unlimited designs with unlimited revisions prepared by PRO designers, all under one subscription ($99 trial special PH offer🚨🚨🚨). We have worked hard to streamline the process which makes the interaction easy as one-two-three: request - collaborate - download all source files. After weeks of development, based on trials and errors, we finalised our proposition, which suits both SMB, as well as larger businesses.
