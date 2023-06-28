Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Greenmeister
Greenmeister
Europe's answer to Weedmaps and Leafly
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Empowering your cannabis experience. Discover dispensaries, products, and deals. Explore diverse strains, prerolls, edibles and accessories. Connect with a vibrant community of enthusiasts. Your ultimate destination for all things cannabis.
Launched in
Web App
Tech
Cannabis
by
Greenmeister
iAsk Ai
Ad
An AI search engine that answers any questions
About this launch
Greenmeister
Europe's answer to Weedmaps and Leafly 🌿
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Greenmeister by
Greenmeister
was hunted by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
in
Web App
,
Tech
,
Cannabis
. Made by
Onnick Jessayan
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Greenmeister
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Greenmeister's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report