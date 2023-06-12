Products
Greenifs.ai
Greenifs.ai
Stay compliant with green marketing regulations
Greenifs AI cutting-edge tool detects greenwashing errors on social media, ensures compliance with green marketing guidelines, and helps you safeguard your brand's reputation and financial stability.
Launched in
Marketing
Climate Tech
by
Greenifs.ai
About this launch
Greenifs.ai
Stay compliant with green marketing regulations using AI
Greenifs.ai by
Greenifs.ai
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Marketing
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Vytautas Sabal
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Greenifs.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Greenifs.ai's first launch.
