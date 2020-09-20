  1. Home
GrayGrids 2.0

Free and Premium Bootstrap Themes & HTML Templates

#1 Product of the DayToday
Free and Premium HTML Templates & Bootstrap Themes for - Business, Landing Page, Admin/Dashboards and Resume & Portfolio Websites.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
Hi Folks 🙌 Introducing NEW GrayGrids, one of the biggest sources of free Bootstrap Themes and HTML Templates since 2014 with 400+ Templates and 40,000+ registered users. Recently, we made a few major changes to be time relevant and make it more open to our users. It's been a long time since we have not made any changes to the design or structure of the site. ✨ WHAT'S NEW 🔩 New Structure: Redesigned, restructured, optimized, and more open than ever before!. Everything changes with the flow, we redesigned the site to keep up with the trend but in a minimalist way. ⚡ Open: GrayGrids no more a premium template marketplace, all types of web templates are now open, so anyone can access/download free templates without bypassing any dark pattern. ( For Example: 100+ Free HTML Templates ) 👑 Quality Over Quantity: This is our main motto now, submission is not open for all and will be limited to quality authors only. Also, we started creating in-house templates and themes to fill the gaps. 🔃 Removed Clutters: Removed unnecessary elements and all dysfunctional templates and will be strict about it from now on to make the platform more reliable. 😍 Any Promo for Product Hunters?: Offering 40% Flat Discount on Big Bundle: includes 25+ premium templates with commercial license. Apply coupon code: PHSPECIAL during checkout. (for first 20 copies).
Fajar Siddiq
FajarSiddiq.com
@musharofchy congrats on the launch dude, i really need this templates. Love the free templates
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
@fajarsiddiq Thanks for your support. Yeah, there is more than 100 free templates, you can download
Fajar Siddiq
FajarSiddiq.com
@musharofchy 100 templates, very nice! gonna use for my side projects
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
@fajarsiddiq Indeed!
Mohd Danish
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
I use this website to take a lot of design inspiration. Best work Makers.
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
@mddanishyusuf Thanks for appreciation danish, glad to know
Okii Eli
Congratulations 👏👏 They templates are super cute 😍
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
Thanks @nextstevejob Glad you liked
Abdessamad
The templates are very neat ! 👍🏼
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
@samouds Thanks for checking out and appreciation
Volkan Kaya
Founder of Versoly
Solid templates! I always recommend to use templates or a landing page builder. Even to technical folks who can code. It saves so much time that should be used for building product or talking with customers.
Musharof Chowdhury
Maker
Curator - GrayGrids/UIdeck/LineIcons
@volkandkaya Thanks for checking out, yes agree.
