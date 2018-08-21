Gravity is Gravatar for Ethereum. To create your Gravatar, you can go to gravatar.cool. It's pretty easy, you just enter your name and upload an image to be your gravatar, you sign the transaction with MetaMask or whatever in-browser wallet you use, and poof! You're done.
Around the web
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Rick Moby@rick_moby · EmojiOne Inc, Founder & Product Lead
Whoa, the irony! Hi Dani, we share the same PH launch date: https://www.producthunt.com/post... :) p.s. Be sure to grab our newest 👩🚀
Upvote Share·