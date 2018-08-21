Log InSign up
 

Gravity

Gravatar for Ethereum

get it

Gravity is Gravatar for Ethereum. To create your Gravatar, you can go to gravatar.cool. It's pretty easy, you just enter your name and upload an image to be your gravatar, you sign the transaction with MetaMask or whatever in-browser wallet you use, and poof! You're done.

Around the web
👩‍🚀 Announcing GravityThis weekend I built a tool called Gravity . The TLDR is that it's like Gravatar, but for Ethereum. If you want to skip ahead, you can go to gravity.cool and create your own Gravatar. Okay, more on Gravity: Right now, it can be a bit intimidating to send ETH.
$daniby Dani Grant

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Dani Grant
Makers
Dani Grant
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Rick Moby@rick_moby · EmojiOne Inc, Founder & Product Lead
Whoa, the irony! Hi Dani, we share the same PH launch date: https://www.producthunt.com/post... :) p.s. Be sure to grab our newest 👩‍🚀
Upvote ·