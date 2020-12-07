discussion
Paul Jansen
Maker
Founder of Flat-Icons.com
Hello Hunters! Paul here, founder of Graphue.com. After our previous successful launch with Flat Icons, we're back! Just when Covid hit, I needed to pitch a new business to a group of investors. When you present an idea in front of a live audience, it’s less important how the slides look (although I wouldn’t use a Comic Sans font :)), but with the investors now watching my prezzo via screen share, I knew I had to come up with something way better than a standard Powerpoint template. I couldn’t found what I was looking for, so I asked one of my designers to create something custom from scratch. He came up with this template that was perfectly suited for the logistics niche. The presentation itself wasn’t a big success, but literally all the investors said something about the template. Being in logistics, they were used to seeing ugly presentations, so to them this was like seeing an iPhone for the first time. That made me think, ‘What about all those other industries?’ ‘What if you need to present an idea for a kindergarten or a construction company?’ Sure, you can spend valuable hours creating it yourself or pay an expensive designer. But if what if you can buy an elegant template with the right slides and editable with all the popular design tools? That’s the basic idea of Graphue.com. We just got started and are officially launching today, but there’s much more to come. We’re going all out and will create presentation templates for every occasion that you can imagine and there’s more on the roadmap: • Fonts • (3D) Illustrations • Icons Everything to spice up these presentations. The deal is just for the launch and if you don’t want to have the feeling that I had when I missed the Appsumo deal for Mailshake in 2017, when I thought ‘oh I buy that later’, get it now for $29.
