GraphicOne App

Valery
Maker
Hey guys! If you like charts and graphs, or if you think visual information is appealing to you, I am sure you will like what we have created! We embarked on a mission to create new format of discovering facts, ideas and arguments for better decisions, and decided to start with economics and investment, where charts and graphs are essential to 100% of actions. We already have around 10k charts on the platform and this number is growing every day. Either you want to stay on top of global trends, or you want to MONITOR industries and companies, GraphicOne will save you a lot of time. For those new to stock market it offers unique tools to analyze companies and challenge arguments in ANALYSIS section. We want any investor to build up his/her confidence about the market in a way, that will help to keep emotional balance, mitigate FOMO and will provide foundation for long term approach. Today in this moment of global instability, volatile market, unpredictable future, we all need to be focused on facts and ideas, not emotions and media buzz. We are so excited to get your feedback to make our service better! Please, write to idea@graphic.one if you want to obtain promo for an app usage, though any subscriber will anyway have several weeks of free trial. Best, Valery Founder
