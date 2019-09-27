GrapheneOS
Open source mobile OS focused on privacy and security.
This is an open source mobile OS with Android app compatibility, support on all Pixel phones, and with an aim to be more than just a fork of Android. 🤖
This is the mobile OS Edward Snowden would use if he used a smartphone. 🔒
Brendan Ciccone
We shouldn't live in a world where privacy feels more like a luxury than a fundamental right. Unfortunately, there are organizations within both the private and public sectors that believe otherwise. I'm sharing this with you all because I've always had an interest in security. I came across GrapheneOS when I was combing through Edward Snowden's tweets after hearing about his latest book launch. I noticed that he mentioned GrapheneOS and the project's lead developer, Daniel Micay.
