GrapheneOS

Open source mobile OS focused on privacy and security.

This is an open source mobile OS with Android app compatibility, support on all Pixel phones, and with an aim to be more than just a fork of Android. 🤖
This is the mobile OS Edward Snowden would use if he used a smartphone. 🔒
GrapheneOS comes with new device support for Auditor app and moreGrapheneOS, an open source privacy and security focused mobile OS comes with Android app compatibility. The GrapheneOS releases are supported by the Auditor app as well as attestation service for hardware-based attestation. The GrapheneOS research and engineering project has been in progress for over 5 years.
GrapheneOS is an Android-based, security-hardened, open source operating system - LiliputingThere's a new(ish) smartphone operating system aimed at folks who want to be able to run Android apps, but want additional security and privacy features. It's called GrapheneOS, and it comes from Daniel Micay, the former lead developer of another security-based Android fork called CopperheadOS.
Brendan Ciccone
Hunter
We shouldn't live in a world where privacy feels more like a luxury than a fundamental right. Unfortunately, there are organizations within both the private and public sectors that believe otherwise. I'm sharing this with you all because I've always had an interest in security. I came across GrapheneOS when I was combing through Edward Snowden's tweets after hearing about his latest book launch. I noticed that he mentioned GrapheneOS and the project's lead developer, Daniel Micay.
