Grapevine is a software platform that allows business teams to get asynchronous video updates from remote team members each morning. Short one-way video updates help keep remote and local teams connected without having to schedule or attend in-person meetings.
Brandyn Morelli
Hey Product Hunt! We’re excited to launch Grapevine, a platform designed to help remote teams stay connected with asynchronous team meetings. I work with remote employees & contractors around the world and one of the problems I've found was trying to keep everyone in sync due to different locations and time zones. We really like being able to have daily stand-ups and weekly team meetings but scheduling everyone together is a major challenge. To solve that problem, my partner Mark and I created Grapevine. Our goal was to create a simple to use asynchronous meeting tool that we could use to be more effective with our remote teammates. Any feedback you have is much appreciated as we start to prioritize new features. Thanks! Brandyn
