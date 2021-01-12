Grapevine 2.0
Schedule fewer zoom meetings with one-way video updates
Hey Product Hunt! 🎉 Last August we launched our MVP of Grapevine. We were super excited to win Product of the Week! Since then we’ve been busy putting our ideas and your feedback into the next version. Now we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Grapevine 2.0. Grapevine is an asynchronous (one-way) video update platform designed to keep teams collaborating without the need for time draining Zoom meetings. Think traditional standups, but in a video format that can be recorded and viewed at everyone’s convenience, without regard to location or time zone issues. What to look out for in Grapevine 2.0: - Completely overhauled interface - Support for recording & playback on iOS & Android - Screen Recording (yay) - Saved Library (great for saving videos on on-boarding, training, SOP’s, etc.) - Multiple Teams! We’ve launched a Starter & Growth plan, along with a 14-day free trial (no credit card needed) so you can check it out. All feedback & thoughts are welcome and appreciated! Here’s to a productive 2021, Brandyn
