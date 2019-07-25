Log InSign up
Grammative

Free website content review by expert humans 👀

Hi Product Hunt! ⚡️
Send Grammative a link to your homepage. We'll have expert human eyes review your page and email you a redlined PDF with their suggested edits.
We provide a super easy way to get your homepage proofread and improved by humans.
Niko Dunk
Niko Dunk
Hunter
I used this service for my startup called https://electrade.app. The results have been great: conversions went from 1-2 a day to 8-10 a day with the same traffic (my content before was also pretty bad though apparently haha). Check them out! Back when I tried it, they didn't have a free tier. In case you need edits back faster, they have paid tiers where they don't charge by the word (as most people on Upwork do), and instead charge per page.
Ellen Choi
Ellen Choi

Awesome service, I can definitely see this being super-helpful for conversion optimizations.
