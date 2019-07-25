Grammative
Free website content review by expert humans 👀
I used this service for my startup called https://electrade.app. The results have been great: conversions went from 1-2 a day to 8-10 a day with the same traffic (my content before was also pretty bad though apparently haha). Check them out! Back when I tried it, they didn't have a free tier. In case you need edits back faster, they have paid tiers where they don't charge by the word (as most people on Upwork do), and instead charge per page.
Awesome service, I can definitely see this being super-helpful for conversion optimizations.
