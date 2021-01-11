discussion
Hello PH and English Students/Teachers, My name is Guy Manzurola. GrammarToys is a gamified English learning solution, powered by an AI that corrects, scores and provides feedback on your grammar exercises. It's like having a teacher review your homework in real time. GrammarToys is currently in early Beta. I'm working on this on my own full time, and I've reached a point where the minimal functionality is working and want the community's feedback to guide future development - I'd like to build for the students. Note: works best on desktop and tablets Let me know what you think! Bugs, features you'd like see, content changes/contributions, collaborations, contributions or else - I would love to hear from you. Enjoy your learning, and hope to hear from you soon :)
