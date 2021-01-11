  1. Home
GrammarToys

Grammarly and DuoLingo mixed

Learn a Language
Artificial Intell...
Rewrite sentence, combine sentences, or fill the gaps.
Get grammatical feedback on your free text answers.
Smart scoring deducts less if your mistake is irrelevant to the target topic of the question.
Choose exercises from more than 15 different subjects.
Hello PH and English Students/Teachers, My name is Guy Manzurola. GrammarToys is a gamified English learning solution, powered by an AI that corrects, scores and provides feedback on your grammar exercises. It's like having a teacher review your homework in real time. GrammarToys is currently in early Beta. I'm working on this on my own full time, and I've reached a point where the minimal functionality is working and want the community's feedback to guide future development - I'd like to build for the students. Note: works best on desktop and tablets Let me know what you think! Bugs, features you'd like see, content changes/contributions, collaborations, contributions or else - I would love to hear from you. Enjoy your learning, and hope to hear from you soon :)
