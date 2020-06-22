Grammarly Dark
Use Grammarly online in dark mode 🌙
Discussion
Paweł Rejtmajer
Very good
@pawel_rejtmajer Thank you so much! ❤️
Awesome idea, congrats on the launch, Bart!
Great extension!
@mbuiwamuhu thank you so much! 🙌
🎉 Hello there! I blog on web development. To make sure that I don't make any grammar mistakes, or do less, I use Grammarly. I'm used to dark mode, so writing in the light mode is a horrible experience for me. The online app itself doesn't have a dark theme. That's why I've created this browser extension. 🌚 A dark theme for Grammarly documents. Grammarly Dark add-on for web browsers provides a dark mode for the Grammarly documents. ✅ The benefits of using this extension: • Beautiful, dark color theme (not inverted colors) • Reduces eye strain • Get proper sleep at night • Eliminate the harmful blue light 🛠 How to use it? 1. Install 2. Create a new Grammarly document 3. Refresh the website 🙌 Grammarly Dark is an open-source project, available on GitHub: https://github.com/bartzalewski/... 💚 Thank you so much!