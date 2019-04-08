Grammar Fix
Understand and avoid some of the most common mistakes
#5 Product of the DayToday
If you feel like your ideas don't always get through to others or you'd like to have an easier time being understood, good basic grammar is a great place to start and an easy fix.
Cristian MoiseiMaker@cristianmoisei · Product Designer
Grammar Fix is 100% free and it's here to help you understand and avoid the 10 most common grammar mistakes in as little as 10 minutes each. This app will explain some of the most common mistakes in plain terms, and will explain what's what in only minutes with examples and even a short quiz after each mistake. Understanding basic grammar shouldn't take a deep dive into pages and pages of dictionaries and grammar books. Does grammar actually matter? Yes! Grammar is just a set of rules we all use when speaking and writing so that we understand each other clearly. If we all use the same rules, we don’t have to think too hard about what we're trying to say, and can instead focus on our ideas. There's a short video of it here (from the app store, so nothing fancy): https://youtu.be/xV134oEaK_Y
Remus Raita@remus_raita
This is much needed, thank you!
Kekur Sofebun@kekistan
I've got quite a few colleagues who could use this.
VADA PAV@vada_pav
ANDROID?
