Farhan Mustafa
Hi Hunters! We’re excited to share Grafiti - a new search engine for graphs, charts & visual insights on the web & Slack. First off, a huge thanks to @kevin for hunting us :) We appreciate the guidance! In our collective experiences (journalism, consulting, banking, marketing), we know finding the right credible chart or piece of data when you need it - for your deck, article or argument - can be a pain. Google offers a lot of content, but also a lot of noise. I personally started this journey as an investigative journalist during the Arab Spring, fact-checking revolutions from my phone while on the ground. I experienced first-hand how hard it is to access real data & facts quickly - and how misinformation can spread even faster. In a world where we can find GIFs, emojis and memes at the push of a finger, we believe data & facts should be as easy to find too! Here’s what you can do with Grafiti on the web: - Search & share over 200K charts, graphs, infographics & visual insights from credible publishers (digital and business media, business insights, trade orgs, non-profit/NGOs and more) as well as individual contributors. Our index is growing every day! - Browse, create & share collections (groups/boards of charts). Check out our featured collections for examples. - Upload your own charts for private or public use. On Slack, you can search & post charts from within Slack using our integration. Just type “/grafiti”, enter your keywords and hit enter. We’d love your feedback, particularly on the following: 1. Is our value proposition clear to you? Does it meet your needs? If so, why or why not? 2. What’s your feeling on how credible the information is? What could help improve that? 3. How can we better organize site? 4. How else can we improve your experience? Any other questions, comments or feedback, please chime in! Thanks again, Farhan
