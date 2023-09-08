Products
This is the latest launch from Grafbase
See Grafbase’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Grafbase MongoDB Connector
Grafbase MongoDB Connector
Instant GraphQL APIs for MongoDB at the edge
The MongoDB connector will instantly transform any collections configured into a fully functional GraphQL API with comprehensive query and mutation capabilities.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Grafbase
About this launch
Grafbase
Unify the data layer with GraphQL
4
reviews
259
followers
Follow for updates
Grafbase MongoDB Connector by
Grafbase
was hunted by
Jamie Barton
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jamie Barton
,
Fredrik Björk
,
Jakub Wieczorek
,
Graeme
,
Josep Vidal
,
Ferenc Horvath
,
Hugo Barrigas
,
Jonathan Brennan
,
Marc Mettke
,
Yoav Lavi
and
Benjamin Rabier
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
Grafbase
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report