James Skylor
Hey everyone! 👋 One of my favorite passions is helping start and grow startups. I especially love helping founders in their early days of ideation, building product, growing revenue, solving churn, and finding product/market fit. Our ultimate goal with GradSchool is to help more people build better companies. You can access all the resources and content, and join our community for FREE. This is V1, I’ll be adding to this every week so expect to see some improvements and changes. People can upgrade to our paid membership which gives you: - Access to additional live office hours (min. weekly) - Expanded access to expert-led workshops + Q&A - Access to our private community and member directory - Opportunities to collaborate with other members - Regular 1:1 introductions to other GradSchool members and the broader community - Deals and discounts on tools that matter (covers cost of membership) If you sign up, DM me saying you came from PH and let me know what you want for your perk. Current members include alumni from Y Combinator, Google, Facebook, Demand Curve and more. Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback below 🙏
Good curation of content. Community sounds cool, too. Are you on webflow?
@mayur_patel16 Thanks. Yes, we're no-code. Webflow & circle. Thanks for the kind words :)
Hey PH! I've always found that I solved problems the quickest when there was someone with experience with it or there was an awesome piece of content. Whenever I came upon something, I'd share it with my coworkers immediately and we'd work this new information into what we were currently building. The problem was that it was time consuming to find all of this. Typically I just came upon it by chance. This is why I built GradSchool - to help make solving entrepreneurial problems faster, easier, and without all the noise. If this excites you, come along for the ride 🏎️😎🧰
This is like netflix for makers, founders & hustlers.. but only better. I loved that I can find all the content that will truly serve me, at one place. All the best @james_skylor
@priyanain thank you! Happy to hear you like it and see you join the community 👏
looks interesting :)
@saksham_vasudeva Yay, thanks Saksham. Looking forward to see you inside.
