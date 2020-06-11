Deals
Grado Hemp Headphones
Limited edition headphones made with hemp
Music
The first of its kind, hemp finds yet another purpose in The Hemp Headphone. A brilliant, warm, and precise sound rolled into a Limited Edition Grado. Expected to start shipping late June
an hour ago
Grado Labs Hemp Headphones get 'better with every listen' - 9to5Toys
Well over a year after Grado Labs unveiled its "zero-compromise" wireless headphones, the company is unleashing a new offering that will easily stand out from what feels like a never-ending list of competition. Grado Labs' Hemp Headphones find yet another way to use hemp, and perhaps unsurprisingly, this product is the first of its kind.
Grado unveils its $420 Hemp Headphone
Grado has a new pair of their signature headphones on the way, and between the hemp-infused wooden body and pot leaf insignia, it's clear they've got their eye on a very particular customer. The Brooklyn-based audio brand known for their rich, open-air sound has a pretty established lin...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
These look pretty cool and it's always awesome to see new ways to incorporate hemp into existing products
