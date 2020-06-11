Grado Hemp Headphones

Grado Labs Hemp Headphones get 'better with every listen' - 9to5Toys Well over a year after Grado Labs unveiled its "zero-compromise" wireless headphones, the company is unleashing a new offering that will easily stand out from what feels like a never-ending list of competition. Grado Labs' Hemp Headphones find yet another way to use hemp, and perhaps unsurprisingly, this product is the first of its kind.